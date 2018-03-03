A 24-year-old mother of 3 has given birth to a set of twins in Zaria, with one of them having four hands and three legs.





According to DailyTrust, Malama Hawwa’u Jamilu delivered the twins on Sunday, 25th February, 2018. .





Strangely, Hawwa’u was not perturbed about the physique of her baby. She told Daily Trust that she regarded it as part of the might of Allah. “Both of them are female.





Of course, one would have loved to deliver the babies without any deformity. But since Allah in His infinite mercy had decided to create the twins like this, what can I do? This is why you see me relaxed, and I love them both.





The only peculiar behaviour exhibited by the deformed twin, is a big appetite. Apart from that. She is normal like any other baby. Have you forgotten that I carried her in my womb for nine months?





I love my daughter and I know that she is human, despite her physical challenge," Hawwa’u said, adding that she has given birth three times before now, making the twins her fourth delivery during her six years of marriage.





Similarly, Hawwa’u said she doesn’t attend ante-natal sessions, saying that she delivered her other children at home, same as the twins.





A doctor at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Dr. Umar Abdul’aziz, said the extra leg and hands can be removed and the little girl can have a normal life.