The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers and 10 other militant groups have threatened to attack oil installations in the Niger Delta if Paul Boroh, sacked coordinator of the amnesty programme, is not reinstated in four weeks.





Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari removed Boroh from the position and appointed Charles Dokubo, a professor, in his place.





According to NAN, Johnmark Ezonbi, leader of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, said the federal government would “hear from them” if Boroh is not reinstated.





He said the sacked coordinator of the amnesty programme plays a significant role in prevailing on the militants to end attacks on oil installations.





Ezonbi said it is “obvious” that the government was toiling with the destiny of the Niger Delta.





A statement by Ezonbi read: “The federal government will hear from us at the expiration of the four weeks ultimatum as no single stone will be left unturned as the administration preferred to go back to the recession period where Boroh played a major role by visiting the creeks with other stakeholders to prevail on the boys to drop their arms and embrace peace.





“[We will] embark on a well coordinated destruction of all major delivery oil pipelines after the expiration of the four weeks ultimatum without looking back.





“I want to warn that any intruder into our planned action in four weeks time if the federal government fails to reinstate General Paul Boroh will be severely dealt with without mercy because our attack will make security agencies in the creek very small.





“We are fully ready to take on anybody as we have the instrumental of warfare that will make the biggest military might to marvel at our coordinated attacks.





“We are ready to dirty our rivers and creek with our oil, it is better we spill it than allow government use it to develop other parts of the country.”

He said Boroh made efforts to put the amnesty programme back on track with the regular training of ex-militants and prompt payment of monthly stipends.



