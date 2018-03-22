Militants under the aegis of 21st Century Youths & Agitators with Conscience has taken a swipe on the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA and other groups in the Niger Delta over their threat to blow up oil and gas facilities in the region in 30days if the Federal Government fails to reinstate Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd) as chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.The militants also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore threats by the groups stating that “members of the RNDA have been the brain against the establishment of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Warri South West local government area of Delta State.”Spokesperson of the Niger Delta Revolutionary Council, NDRC, W.O.I Izon Ebi in a statement on behalf of the group, while calling on the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, to speak up against the threat by RNDA, noted that, “one man’s mistake, action and inaction must not be used to thwart the collective aspirations and determination of the Niger Delta people for the peace, progress, stability and development of the region.”He said: “Prof Charles Dokubo is equally an Ijaw man like General Paul Boroh, so the issuing of threats to bomb oil installations and cause hostility and unrest in the Niger Delta is uncalled for.“The 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta & Agitators with Conscience, condemn in strong term the ultimatum issued by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers RNDA and some so called ten militant groups that issued threats to commence the bombing of pipelines and cause hostilities in the Niger Delta in the next 30days if General Paul Boroh is not reinstated.“Their perfidious act is the very reason sea piracy and kidnapping is increasing in the Niger Delta.“In as much as we condemn the perfidious act of some group of amnesty beneficiaries that protested in Abuja and in other parts of the Niger Delta that led to the sack of their fellow Ijaw man and the federal government’s selective fight against corruption, we advise President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the threats of the RNDA because these are the same set of militants that were against the establishment of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko.Advising the new amnesty boss to be transparent and innovative, Izon Ebi said: “We advise Prof Dokubo to be transparent, innovative and accountable with the prudent management of the amnesty funds and always consult with the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF that is made up of distinguished royal fathers, political leaders and representatives of all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta.“We advise him to make sure that the amnesty beneficiaries and ex-agitators are trained as entrepreneurs to enable them to be employers of labour, rather than being idle, waiting for their monthly stipends.”