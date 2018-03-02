Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, is suspected to be stranded at a high court in Maitama, Abuja.

The federal government had earlier arraigned Melaye for allegedly framing up Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.





The senator was accused of deliberately giving false information to the police that Onoja was involved in an attempt to assassinate him.





But the court granted him bail in the sum of N100,000.





However, operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) were said to have prevented him from leaving the court premises.





When NE visited the court on Thursday evening, about 30 armed operatives were on guard, apparently waiting to arrest him.





Melaye later tweeted that he had been prevented from leaving. He alleged that Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, was after him.

After the court refuse the application of the Federal Government to refuse me bail. Governor Yahaya Bello using SARS and policemen from Kogi State Government house with A O Govt House lokoja have taken over the FCT high Court to arrest and poison me on the way to lokoja. SDM — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) March 1, 2018