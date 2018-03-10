Senator Shehu Sani on Friday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal names of politicians who lobbied Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for a vice-presidential position while he was in London for medical treatment.





The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district said this on Friday.





He was reacting to comments by Buhari, who was on a 2-day working visit in Jos, Plateau State, said that some politicians jostled for the position of VP during his health challenge.





Speaking on the matter, Sani on Twitter, challenge the president to name them.





He wrote: “The President said in Jos that when he was on medical vacation, some people spread the rumors that he was dead and ‘started lobbying the Ag President to make them VP. Mr President, please name them.”





Meanwhile, Sani has declared that prisons will be filled with bloggers, critics and perceived political opponents, if the Hate Speech Bill is passed.





Sani said the law will be used against free speech.





According to him, Nigeria being a democratic state must “balance its security exigencies with its constitutional obligations and moral duty to uphold the rule of law and respect fundamental rights of its citizens”.