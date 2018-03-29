Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a ‘fake’ Martin Luther King award President Muhammadu Buhari received some days back.





Fayose, writing on his verified Twitter page, claimed that it is not the first time Buhari has deceived Nigerians.





The Governor alleged that the interview the President had with Kemi Fadojutimi in UK, was staged at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.





“Why using the name of Martin Luther King to lie? But I’m not surprised. Nigerians should remember how they lied that Buhari had an interview with the CEO,All Eyes on Africa TV Show, Kemi Fadojutimi in UK on Feb 20, 2015, whereas,the interview was held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja,” Fayose tweeted.





The award Buhari received, came after a speech by the purported King family, urging Nigerians to re-elect him as president.





According to the presidency at the time, “President @MBuhari today at the State House received Martin Luther King Jnr’s family. He was also conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018. #AsoVillaToday”





The children of Martin Luther King and the King Center then denied issuing the accolade to Buhari.





In a tweet on Wednesday, The King Center said: “The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria”