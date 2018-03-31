Makarfi who spoke in his Easter message to Christians in the country, asked Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and tolerance for the country to grow from strength to strength.
Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness
Makarfi who spoke in his Easter message to Christians in the country, asked Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and tolerance for the country to grow from strength to strength.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.