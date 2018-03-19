Eric Many, a Nigerian record label, has sued singer, Runtown, for an alleged breach of contract.

In an injunction filed at a federal high court, Lagos, the label says the ‘Energy’ singer has been “deliberately breaching his contract”.





The label accused the singer of failing to fulfill his contractual obligations, recording an album without its consent, and performing at shows without approval.





“He’s recording with artists like Del’B without the written approval of the label and without an Eric Many appointee at the point of recording as agreed in our contract,” a statement of claim read.





“Runtown has also been appearing in venues and collecting appearance fees without the approval of the label and also performing in private shows without the label’s consent which contravenes clause 4.4.1 of his record deal which states that ‘the Defendant(Runtown) can only engage in recording, collaborating or performing with other artistes for third parties or other record companies upon proper notification in advance to the Plaintiff.”





The label also claims that Runtown is knee deep in debt to them after taking out loans on a luxury car and executing unauthorised collaborations which caused the label losses in royalties.





“Hundreds of millions in naira from the Lamborghini Gallardo super-fast car which he still has to pay back to the label and also an album that must be released through the right channels,” the label said in a statement.





“He has been doing numerous collaborations with several artists without getting the written approval of the label and as a result, no royalties have come back to the label from any of these collaborations.”





Runtown, whose deal with Eric Many expires in June, was two years ago sued by the record label over allegations similar to the ones he’s currently being accused of.





The legal dispute was settled out of court.

