Junaid Mohammed, Second Republic lawmaker, has described President Muhammad Buhari and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as “liars.”





He made the remark while faulting the looters’ list released by the Federal Government.





Lai Mohammed had released the controversial list of treasury looters at a press conference in Lagos on Friday.





Reacting, Junaid Mohammed said the list released by the Minister was an “anticlimax” after about three years of talking about fighting corruption and looting of public funds.





Speaking with Punch, he said, “I think Mohammed, his party and the President are guilty of the lies that they have been telling Nigerians. If indeed all the noise that has been made concerns only about five people, then something is wrong and I am certainly disappointed.





“So you are telling me that for the three years that you have been talking about corruption and promising to release the names of looters, you have been talking about only five people.





“If indeed they only had evidence that there are about five people who are responsible for our economic woes, then that to me sounds like a monumental anti-climax.





“There are quite a number of people who I believe are thieves and there is a substantial and overwhelming evidence against them and I believe the money they stole is known to people in the Presidency, the government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





“If they cannot recover the money, then forget about Nigeria, it is finished. And I don’t believe Lai Mohammed because he has lied so many times and if his own idea of politics is to abuse his position and lie to the people, then we are in a very serious trouble because the whole thing is cynical, untrue and you begin to wonder who is to be believed because this government is not believable.”