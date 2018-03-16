Liverpool face Manchester City in an all-English Champions League quarterfinal after the draw in Switzerland on Friday.It means Jurgen Klopp's side, who eased past Porto to reach this stage of the competition, will play a domestic rival for the seventh time in European competition.Juventus take on defending champions Real Madrid while Barcelona -- the first team to emerge from the draw -- play Serie A side Roma, having won three and lost three of their previous meetings with Italian teams.It is the first time the two clubs have met in the in the knockout stages.Sevilla, who knocked out Manchester United to reach the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time, face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a place in the last four.The first legs of the quarterfinal ties will be played on April 3 and 4, with the return games taking place the following week.The Champions League final takes place in Kiev on May 26.BarcelonavsAs RomaSevillavsBayern MunichJuventusvsReal MadridLiverpoolvsManchester City