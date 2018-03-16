Welcome to the London Nigerianeye's live coverage of the Champions League quarter-final draw.Liverpool and Manchester City are the Premier League’s last remaining representatives, as we get to the business end of Europe’s premier club competition.There’s no seeding at this stage – anyone can anyone – so we could see an all-English quarter-final.AS Roma , Barcelona , Bayern Munich, Juventus , Real Madrid and Sevilla make up the rest of the teams in the draw.Proceedings are due to get under way from 11am this morning in Nyon, before our attention turns to Arsenal and the Europa League quarter-final draw.-------------------------------------------------------------------- The Champions League quarter-final draw has been made and there are, as you'd expect, some interesting match-ups.The final pairing saw Liverpool drawn with Man City, meaning that there is an all-Premier League clash to look forward to. Jurgen Klopp's side are the top scorers in the competition so far with 28 goals and City are no slouches either. Indeed, if their previous meetings this year are anything to go by, this will be a goal-fest.Holders Real Madrid have been drawn against Juventus in a repeat of last season's final, while Barcelona have been handed an assignment against Roma. Sevilla, who are taking part in the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time must travel to Germany to face Jupp Heynkes' Bayern Munich.- So, there you have the draw.- Liverpool vs Manchester City- Juventus vs Real Madrid- Sevilla vs Bayern Munich- Barcelona vs Roma- We've got a small introduction from Mr. Pedro Pinto before a montage of the eight quarter-finalists before the draw itself gets under way.- Here we go...Things have got going at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.- Roma sporting director Monchi, renowned from his time at Sevilla, believes Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the strongest team in Europe, but concedes it will be a tall order regardless of the draw for a club through to its first quarter-final in 10 years. "It's tough to say who’s the best," Monchi said. "They're all difficult. "(Barcelona) have a player (Messi) who's not normal in their team. "Then there's Real Madrid, a club that's accustomed to winning everything; Juventus are on a successful run; Manchester City are the best of the lot in my opinion; Bayern Munich faced a good side in Besiktas, with top players, and won 5-0."- The first legs will be on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 April, with the returns on 10 and 11 April. The exact schedule will be confirmed in the afternoon of the draw.Quarter-finals: 3/4 & 10/11 AprilSemi-final draw: 13 AprilSemi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 MayFinal: Saturday 26 May, NSC Olimpiyskyi stadium, Kyiv