80 min GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid (Casemiro)

71 min GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Real Madrid (Cavani)

51 min GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Real Madrid (Ronaldo)

Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.Real Madrid will enter the match with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg at the Bernabeu last month.The last meeting between these two teams in Paris finished 0-0 during the group stages of the 2015-16 Champions League.Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute coverage of the action.Areola; Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Berchiche; Rabiot, Verratti, Motta; Mbappe, Cavani, Di MariaNavas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Lucas, Casemiro, Kovacic, Asensio; Benzema, RonaldoThe referee brings the second period to a close with Real Madrid winning 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Thanks for joining our live coverage of the match!Ramos sees a strike blocked as Real Madrid look for a third in Paris.We are into the second of four additional minutes here.Smart save from Areola to keep out a strike from Isco!Possession football from Real Madrid as we enter the final stages of this last-16 tie.PSG have again fallen short in the Champions League, and it will be very interesting to see where the French club go from here in terms of their manager. Will Emery be sacked?Not too much happening at the moment as Real Madrid keep the possession here.Diarra replaces Mbappe for the home side.Lucas sees his effort from a Bale cross strike the post!Isco replaces Asensio for the away side.Real Madrid secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as Casemiro sees his effort deflect into the corner of the PSG net after super work from Lucas!Ramos (Real Madrid) is booked for a foul on Mbappe.Bale replaces Benzema for Real Madrid.Di Maria is replaced by Draxler for the home side.Opportunity on the counter for Real Madrid as Benzema races into the PSG box before attempting to lift the ball into the top corner, but his effort is deflected behind for another corner.Kovacic is replaced by Kroos for the away side.PSG are back in the contest! It is a bit of a mess inside the Real Madrid box as Pastore's header hits Casemiro before deflecting against Cavani, and it ends up in the back of the net!Super chance for Real Madrid to score a second as Benzema finds Asensio with a clever pass inside the PSG box, and the Spaniard strikes the post!Little over 20 minutes of football remaining, and Real Madrid are keeping the ball here.PSG are reduced to 10 men as Verratti picks up a second yellow card for having a go at the referee. The midfielder was furious that the official had not whistled for a free kick, and the home side are now a player down against the European champions. That might be the end of PSG's challenge.Quite a scrappy game at the moment as Real Madrid break up play with a series of fouls.Navas does well to clear a low Yuri cross with his feet as PSG threaten to score.The referee has let a lot go tonight, which has been great for the entertainment value, but there have been some strange decisions. PSG have just started to raise the tempo on home soil.Pastore replaces Motta for the home side.Mbappe drives down the left before delivering low into the Real Madrid box, but Varane is on hand to make the clearance. Benzema then breaks clear for the away side down the other end.This game is set up perfectly for Real Madrid as they continue to sit deep before looking to break. PSG have to go for broke in this match, but they just cannot seem to find that final pass here.PSG need to score three times without reply just to force extra-time here. I must admit that I am finding that difficult to imagine. The French giants have not been at their best in this match.No mistake from Ronaldo this time! Real Madrid take the lead on the night as the Portugal international hangs in the air to head a Lucas cross into the back of the net. Big moment!Huge chance for Real Madrid as Marcelo finds the head of Ronaldo with a brilliant cross, but the number seven's effort just drops wide of the post!PSG captain Alves has just asked the supporters to stop, but I should not imagine that will be the case. Play has resumed, and PSG have just had another corner cleared by Real Madrid.Well... play has stopped here because of the flares in the crowd. Incredible.Smart work from Mbappe in a wide position as the Frenchman dances past a couple of challenges before looking to deliver, but his cross is deflected behind for a corner. Better from the home side.no changes from either side at the break, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers will have alterations in mind as the second period develops here.Real Madrid resume the action here...The referee brings the first period to a close with the two teams level at 0-0, meaning that Real Madrid's 3-1 advantage from the first leg still stands in this last-16 tie. Both sides have had chances to make the breakthrough, but it has been a tight affair in the French capital.Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Real MadridWe are into one minute of added time at the end of the first period here.Plenty happening at the moment as late challenges continue to arrive from both teams.Smart work from Navas once again as the Real Madrid goalkeeper keeps out a strike from Mbappe, who ignored Cavani in the middle. Perhaps should have passed there!Good save from Navas to keep out a low Di Maria strike as PSG create their best chance of the first period. Much better from the home side in the final third of the field.PSG are struggling to work the ball into dangerous areas at the moment, and Real Madrid look capable of scoring on the counter-attack. It is a very dangerous game for the home side here.Carvajal volleys wide of the post from distance as Real Madrid threaten once again.Big chance for Real Madrid as Benzema breaks into the PSG box before looking to find the bottom corner, but Areola is on hand to make a really smart save.Lucas looks to feed a cross into Asensio as Real Madrid break forward with pace and purpose, but Silva is on hand to make the clearance. The resulting corner is then cleared by Marquinhos.Little under 10 minutes of the first period remaining, and Real Madrid will be pretty pleased with their work thus far. The visitors have just won a corner following good work from Benzema down the left.The general quality of the set pieces has not been great tonight. PSG have had a couple of chances to deliver into the Real Madrid box, but it has been comfortable for the visitors. It has been a game of few chances and quite a few mistakes. Still goalless on the night in Paris.Kovacic (Real Madrid) is booked for a poor tackle on Di Maria.Quite a sloppy period of the match as Marcelo loses the ball for Real Madrid before Verratti clumsily passes up possession for the home side. Not too much happening at the moment here.Mbappe sends a cross wide of the far post following decent work in a wide position from the Frenchman and Yuri. PSG need to find a way of isolating Mbappe with one of the Real Madrid full-backs.Little over 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and we are still goalless. Both teams have had their moments in the final third, but Ramos's volley, which was saved by Areola, is the closest that either side has come. It must be said that the opening 28 minutes have flown past here.Di Maria's free kick hits the wall before deflecting over the crossbar.PSG have a free kick in a decent area as Casemiro brings Mbappe to the deck...PSG are not too pleased with the referee as Kovacic is adjudged to have taken the ball away from Di Maria fairly, with the challenge taking place just outside the Real Madrid box. The home side are struggling to create space at the moment, with Real Madrid sitting in before looking to break.Not an awful lot for the home supporters to get excited about in the last few minutes, but the noise levels inside the stadium are incredible. The PSG supporters really are cranking up the volume.Verratti (PSG) is booked for a foul on Casemiro.Real Madrid have been the more threatening in the final third of the field, and that chance for Ramos was easily the clearest opening that either side has had in the first 20 minutes here.Super save from Areola to keep out a low volley from Ramos!Another half-chance for Real Madrid as the ball breaks for Benzema inside the PSG box following good work from Lucas and Ronaldo, but the Frenchman's effort is deflected over the crossbar.Ronaldo switches wings to go over to the left, but the Portuguese is ruled offside. The number seven then has a little kick out at Dani Alves, but the referee takes no further action.Mbappe manages to evade Marcelo before looking to deliver low into the Real Madrid box, but the ball rebounds back against the Frenchman before dropping behind for a goal kick. Still 0-0 here.Half-chance for Real Madrid as a stunning pass from Asensio releases Ronaldo, who plays the ball back into Benzema, but the forward's effort is deflected over the home side's crossbar.Di Maria has been full of beans for PSG in the opening 12 minutes, and the Argentine has just won a corner after striking against Casemiro. Di Maria looks fired-up against his former club here.Just a reminder that a 2-0 home win would be enough for PSG to book their spot in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid almost always find the back of the net, however, which means that PSG will surely need three tonight. Both teams have been sloppy on the ball in the last few minutes here.Good defending from Varane as the Real Madrid centre-back rises to clear a cross from Di Maria as Cavani was waiting to nod home. Both teams have had their moments in the opening eight minutes, but we are still waiting for the first opportunity. Ronaldo has just felled Yuri in a wide position.The noise inside the stadium is absolutely deafening. Di Maria has been bright for the home side in the opening six minutes, but the Argentine has just failed to meet a through pass from Mbappe.Marcelo delivers into the PSG box as Real Madrid work space down the left, but Silva is on hand to make the clearance. Neither team has any time on the ball at the moment as challenges fly in.Felix Brych is the referee tonight, and you just hope that we are not discussing the officials after this match. It must be said that there is a stunning atmosphere inside the stadium. This place is absolutely bouncing, and the home side will be looking to score early against the European champions.PSG kick things off on home soil...