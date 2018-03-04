Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Chelsea.The Citizens have twice put Arsenal to the sword in the past week, once to lift the EFL Cup, and today face another one of the London giants at the Etihad Stadium.Chelsea suffered defeat in Manchester last time out when they went down 2-1 at Old Trafford, and they are now five points adrift of the Champions League places.They are 22 adrift of the runaway leaders who will be looking to continue their outstanding form to dethrone the Blues and wrap up the title at the earliest point in history.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action with our minute-by-minute updates below.Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, PedroCaballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, MorataEderson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Sane, AgueroBravo, Stones, Kompany, Danilo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, FodenCity have started firmly on the front foot, with David Silva at the centre of a couple of promising attacks which Chelsea survive via last-minute interventions from Azpilicueta and Courtois.Pedro and Willian have started quite deep and narrow, to help out Chelsea's midfield duo which may have struggled even with Kante but are certainly in danger of being overrun without him.We are underway at the Etihad, where Dennis Tueart, a League Cup winner for City back in 1976, presented the EFL trophy to the crowd to rouse the home crowd before the whistle.