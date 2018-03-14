



3 min GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Chelsea (Lionel Messi)

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League last 16 second leg between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Camp Nou.Barca come into the match with an away-goals advantage courtesy of the 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month, and they have lost just one of their last 47 matches in front of their own fans across all competitions.Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with the Spanish giants, though, and their last visit to this stadium saw them claim a famous 2-2 draw which took them through to the 2012 final.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembele, Suarez, MessiCillessen, Paulinho, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Vidal, VermaelenCourtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Giroud, WillianCaballero, Morata, Pedro, Bakayoko, Zappacosta, Cahill, EmersonThis has been a really good response from Chelsea to falling behind, and they almost get in down the right flank here until Iniesta stops the move with an inch-perfect sliding challenge inside his own area.It is a new record for Messi! And an extension of his incredible record against English opposition too...Chelsea look for a quick response as Willian whips a free kick in towards the near post which takes a deflection off a Barcelona man on the way through before going into the side-netting.That goal is a huge blow for Chelsea, of course, but it doesn't really change their task tonight. They knew they needed to score here, and that is still the case.Oh it is a nightmare start for Chelsea as Lionel Messi makes it two goals against Chelsea - and it has taken only three minutes of the second leg!Messi often makes goalkeepers look stupid, but Courtois really should do a lot better here. Barca get a stroke of luck on the way through as Messi's first attempt at a one-two is blocked, but falls kindly for Suarez, who then plays Messi in down the right channel. It looks like an impossible angle, but Messi sneaks it through the legs of Courtois, who simply has to save it from there.Here we go, then! Who will become the final name in the hat for the quarter-finals? Barcelona get us underway at the Camp Nou!