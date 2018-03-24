Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday described Libya as a failed state.He stated this at the maiden edition of the Youth Migration Summit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.The summit is aimed at curbing youth migration in the country.He said: “Libya is a rogue and failed state.“On one of my travels, two Libyans came to me and asked me to come help them. Libya is the only country that has two governments, two central banks and two National Assemblies.”He urged participants at the conference to not go easy on illegal migration, saying it was up to the international community to address the problem in the North African country.He expressed fears that Libya would soon become abode for Islamic State militants.“My fear is when ISIS is driven out from Syria, they will have no place other than Libya. All countries north of the Congo River will be unsafe,” the ex-President added.