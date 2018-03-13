Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, Tuesday, revealed that the state will conduct it’s local government election in the month of June, this year.Okorocha’s message came after about 8 years, without elected local government chairmen in the state, as released to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Pressure Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.He said: “Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the State would Conduct the Local Government election in June, 2018 to elect Local Government Chairmen and Councillors.”However, the governor requested, “The State House of Assembly should tidy up the Local Government laws without delay for the June election.”Commenting on the issue of endorsement of President Mohammadu Buhari and his son-in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, he said: “the endorsements given to President Buhari for 2019 in the State and that of Uche Nwosu for the governorship in the State stand, challenging those opposed to the endorsements to present their own aspirants or Candidates if they think they have better options.”Okorocha promised that ”The APC Primary in Imo is going to be very transparent. It is going to be open. The world will be made to watch it. There will be no short-cut.“Anybody who wins the Primary becomes the Candidate of the Party. And the whole noise about Uche Nwosu is because he is the best of all those talking about the governorship in the State at the moment.”He insisted,“I have no apologies endorsing President Buhari for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and no apologies accepting the endorsements of all the local governments of Imo State for Ugwumba Nwosu.”