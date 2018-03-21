Poland captain, Robert Lewandowski, has said that they will be playing Nigeria and South Korea, to get first-hand knowledge of teams they will be facing in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.The Poles have been grouped with Senegal, Japan and Colombia.“The selection of opponents was influenced by the teams we have in our group,” the former Borussia Dortmund star told the Poland Football Federation official website on Tuesday.“Each game, however, will be different because the teams in our group have different styles.“For us, learning these different styles will be the first lesson of what we can expect at the World Cup.“The friendly matches itself is the first stage of preparations for the World Cup. It is a moment to check new set-up options and show quality in a non-competitive game.“In this respect, too, it is an important element, and we want to show that we can play football, and the new players will have to show that they can fit in and give us good balance.”Lewandowski also emphasized on the importance on getting results during test games ahead of the finals.“There may be weaker matches, but if we want to present ourselves as well as possible, we must prove quality even in training.“We know that it may look different. If the result is not perfect, it does not mean that it will be bad, because maybe the game will look good, there will be optimistic conclusions. It may not be a test, but showing that we also have quality to do well,” the Bayern Munich striker added.