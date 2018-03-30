Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to unite and fight back to the challenges bedeviling the growth and development of the country, noting that Nigeria will prevail irrespective of the evil gravity battling the nation.Jonathan said this in his Easter congratulatory message to Christians on Friday via his Facebook handle.According to him, “Easter is a time when we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died for the sins of the world.“ In this season where we mark renaissance, I believe and expect Nigeria to rise and overcome her national challenges because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and will prevail.“ I urge all Nigerians, even if we feel that we are not in a position to do much to help Nigeria to overcome, let us at least believe that she will overcome. That is a lot. That is a lot. Happy Easter. GEJ”.