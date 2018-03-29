Some land grabbers in Sangotedo Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State fled as the convoy of former President Olusegun Obasanjo stormed the area to stop alleged encroachment on his land.





A chief in the community, Adebayo Eniola, told Obasanjo that a prominent individual in Lagos had been harassing them and has been claiming ownership of the land for the last 10 years.





Mr Eniola, who Obasanjo later asked to speak with journalists said: “The coming has doused tension, as you can see with the large turnout of residents here waiting to see the real owner of this land.





“Let me quickly tell you that the land was purchased about 40-50 years ago from the original land owners, who incidentally are also relations of Baba (Obasanjo).





“The acquired areas started from Egan Mopo kekere, Egan Mopo Nla (Akinlade), Ogombo (Asorobi family) to Toromade (Akinlolu family) sharing boundary with Okun Ajah all between Ibeju Lekki and Eti-osa local governments. The records are there.





“But, when development started spreading towards here (Ibeju-Lekki) and this was just about 10-15 years ago, we started seeing some people bringing buyers, with claim that they are from the powers that be in Lagos Island.





“To make matters worse, any time they wanted to come and encroach on the land, they will come with large presence of armed policemen, shooting sporadically to scare people.





“This has been creating fears and tension in the residents. I reported the matter to Baba and he assured that he will personally come. So, I informed everybody, that is why you see this crowd.





“With Baba’s visit, my people here will have rest of mind from incessant harassment of these powerful land grabbers”, Premium Times quoted him as saying.





Speaking, one of the mobile policemen guarding the land, Wale Animasaun, said they were drafted by the Area Commander to the area to “forestall break down of law and order”.