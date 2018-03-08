The office of the Attorney General of Lagos State has filed criminal charges against two men who allegedly sold no fewer than 26 landed properties under the receivership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria.





The defendants – Dr. Olawunmi Awosedo and Olamidayo Olukoga – were charged before the Special Offences Court of Lagos State.











In the charge sheet, marked 50C/38e/2018, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shita-Bey, said the defendants committed the offence on December 12, 2017 at Grant House, by Goshen Beach Estate, Lekki, Lagos.





The DPP, in the 26 charges, claimed that Awosedo and Olukoga “had no power to sell the properties, not being directors of Knight Rook Ltd.”









The state said the defendants acted contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.





According to the prosecution, the properties under AMCON’s receivership, which the defendants allegedly sold, included Block O, Plot 12A Victoria Park Estate, Igbokushu, Lekki Penninsula, Lagos.





The defendants were accused of selling the property to one Mr. and Mrs. Nduka and Chinelo Dike.





Also allegedly sold were Block X, Plot 21 (to Mr. Omotayo Lawal and Mrs. Oreofe Tayo-Lawal); and Block Y, Plot 7 ( to Bashirat Ogunmakin).





Others included Block Y, Plot 33A, allegedly sold to Mr. and Mrs. Augustine and Joy Uwagboe; Block Y, Plot 10 sold to Mr. Ayodeki Aderibigbe; Block Y, Plot 1 to Mr. Ayodeji Shomide; Block O, Plot 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Saheed and Zainab Alalade; Plot O, Plot 12B to Mr. and Mrs. Oluwatosin and Olamidayo Olukoya; and Block O, Plot 12B.



