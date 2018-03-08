The Igbo Vision in the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday endorsed Governor Akinwumi Ambode to pilot the state affairs for the next four years.Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos State, Mr. Joe Igbokwe said Igbo people in Lagos had resolved to once again support Governor Ambode to in the 2019 governorship election.Igbokwe noted that Igbo people had seen the transformation going on across the state which has silenced the opposition adding that “in recognition of his hard work, we are going to come out in millions to support him once again through voting.”He said: “I know that the Igbo, under the aegis of Igbo Vision, supported Ambode to become governor in the face of victimisation but they have not been recognised for their loyalty. Today, I want to assure you that our Governor did not forget the Igbo, you will be rewarded at appropriate time.”“Government does not share money; it can only impact the society through its developmental project of which Ambode stands out. We have seen physical developments across Lagos and the ongoing transformation in Ladipo market is one among numerous ongoing projects to make life better for Lagosians. We are pleased with this and we want it to continue.”Corroborating his view, Vice President, Association of Ndieze Igbo in Diaspora Worldwide, Uche Dimgba said that they have commenced sensitization of all Igbo in Lagos that do not have voters card to make sure they get it.“We also encourage those that have voters card to come out and vote for Ambode in recognition of his selfless service to the development of Lagos State. Lagos State is our home and this is where we have majority of our investment”, Dimgba said.