A former Governor of Kano State, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has reportedly rejected an invitation sent to him by Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led reconciliation committee in its move to reconcile him with the Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.





The was made known by the Kano State Commissioner of Community and Rural Development, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso in Kano on Monday while speaking to journalists.





The Commissioner said the Tinubu-led committee had concluded arrangements to sit with the two feuding politicians in its efforts to reconcile them, but senator Kwankwaso deliberately shunned the committee’s invitation.





He said, “The reconciliation committee has invited senator Kwankwaso to come to Kano last Saturday for a meeting slated to hold shortly after the wedding fatiha of Ganduje’s daughter but he refused to come.





“It appears senator Kwankwaso has already made his mind to leave APC that was why he rejected the invitation. What he is looking for is a flat form to contest for presidency in 2019, but because he knows we have no vacancy for him in the APC that is why he decided to leave the party. He is planning for PDP or SDP.”





However, Kwankwaso’s political associate, Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani disputed the allegation, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim.





Dagwani told reporters in a swift reaction that “Kwankwaso has never been invited by Tinibu-led committee for reconciliation meeting in Kano. After all, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso is not in a position to disclose this information because he is not a member of the committee and he is not also Tinubu’s spokesperson.”