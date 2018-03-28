Following the political imbroglio between governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West, the Senate, Wednesday urged politicians, those in government, and Nigerians to protect the nation’s democracy.Speaking in Abuja during following a point of Order raised by Senator Melaye on his constant harassment and escape of the two accused persons from the Lokoja prison when the police ought to have produced them in court, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said that Nigerians must not make a mockery of the country’s democracy.Saraki said, “All our institutions must do their best to ensure that we promote this democracy. Otherwise, we will be making a mockery of our selves if these issues raised by the Senator are true.”Earlier, Senator Melaye who came under Order 43 of Senate Standing Orders 2015 As Amended explained that following a jail break in Lokoja, the two suspects escaped as the police could not produce them, however urged the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to within the next forty- eight hours, produce them.Senator Melaye who threatened to sue the Inspector- General of Police, said, “there was a jailbreak this morning, the 2 suspects who claimed that he gave them arms and money escaped. These two accused persons either have been released or killed.“I will sue the IGP for intimidation, abuse of power, harassment and mental assault if these 2 suspects are not produced dead or alive.”Also, the Senate referred the former Chairman, Senate Northern Caucus and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC, Nasarawa West and Senator Ovie Omo- Agege before the Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP, Imo East led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.Resolution of the Senate Wednesday was sequel to a point of Order raised by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East who told his colleagues that both Senators Adamu and Omo – Agege had on Tuesday, March 20 published an advertisement in the Vanguard respectively under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group( Senate) for President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman and Secretary respectively.The said advertisement was a condolence message in honour of a late colleague, Senator Ali Wakili who died on Saturday, 17th March, 2018 in Abuja.Senator Ibrahim Gobir citing Order 14, drew the attention of the Senate to a publication of Vanguard, 20th March, 2018 by a group in the Senate “parliamentary support group for Mr. President “ for Late Senator Ali Wakili.In his remarks, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki who presided, referred the Order to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to look into the matter and get back to the Senate.