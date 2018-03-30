Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has described the dead Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Buba Jubril as an upright man.In a condolence message to the family, the Speaker said that the fallen leader was a committed and hardworking lawmaker.“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children, relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State.“Hon. Buba was an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative.“He was a one time speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly“He will greatly be missed by all. May his gentle rest in peace”.Until his demise in the early hours of Friday, after a protracted illness, Jubril represented Lokoja/Koto federal constituency of Kogi State.He was also a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly.He will be buried later today in Lokoja after the jummat prayer.