Housemates were thrilled to receive the presence of former Super Eagles players and SuperSports analysts, Joseph Yobo and Victor Ikpeba. They also had Chisom Mbonu, TV presenter in the house.Yobo was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2002, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup, with Ikpeba participating for Nigeria in 1998.Big Brother gave the housemates tasks, celebrating the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Earlier on, the housemates had in turn filled the missing letters, of countries, in accordance to their groups at the World Cup.They failed to meet up to the two minutes given by Big Brother, and housemates gave each other entertaining punishments.Later on, the housemates went to the arena and surprising met the trio, who conducted the entertaining football match. Miracle turned out the man of the match of the day.The 2014 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia from 14th June to 15th July, 2018. Nigeria has been grouped alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in group D.