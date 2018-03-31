Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua will be up against New Zealand fighter, Joseph Parker on Saturday.Joshua had yesterday weighed 17st 4lbs ahead of the heavyweight showdown.Both fighters will be putting their unbeaten records on the line in front of 80,000 fans in Cardiff, Wales.Their heavyweight world title belts will also on the line.While the 26-year-old Parker is putting his WBO belt on the line, Joshua, 28, is defending his WBA and IBF titles in a winner-takes-all fight.The fight is scheduled for today, March 31, 2018 at the Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.Joshua had successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam at the same venue.Joshua and Parker will take to the ring by 10:30pm.The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.