A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Mr. Osi Olisa, has said that the former President Goodluck Jonathan willingly relinquished power to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to expose their weaknesses.Olisa, who is the Local Government Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Area of the state, noted that APC before its emergence in 2015 had mounted pressure on the PDP government with claims to stabilize the nation, but noted that Jonathan allowed them the opportunity to prove a point to Nigerians.Olisa who was responding Tuesday in Port Harcourt to a claim that over 100 members of the PDP defected to the APC in ONELGA, noted that Nigerians are tired of the promised change, adding that no sane individual would want to join the APC in the face of the worsening hunger.The ONELGA council boss, however, advised people of the state to go an get registered in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise to be eligible to vote in the 2019 election, adding that PDP has all it takes to win the election.He said: “What President Goodluck Jonathan was to willingly relinquish power to the APC so that people will know that all they (APC) are promising will not be fulfilled.“As it stands now that point has been proven that APC cannot save this country. People are tired of the APC and they want to join the PDP, nobody in ONELGA has left the PDP.”