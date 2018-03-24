The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), under the dynamic leadership of Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark will on Saturday, March 24, hold what it calls a mega rally in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State to demand the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.The rally which is billed to kick off by 9:00 am, will hold at the Grand Pavilion & Boat Club,Ox-bow Lake, Swali, Yenagoa.Themed “Restructuring The Nigerian Federation,” PANDEF insists that the 2019 general election is a referendum on Restructuring Nigeria and calls on the Federal Government to restructure the federation before the 2019 polls.A press statement signed by Chief TKO Okorotie, Chairman of Media/Publicity of the mega rally, named the former DG NSO, Chief A.K. Horsfall as Chairman of the occasion, while theRoyal Father of the Day is His Eminence, King Edmund Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe. Chief Okorotie also said the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Good luck Ebele Jonathan, the six South South Governors and all former Governors of the South-South, serving and former ministers, chairmen, CEOs and members of boards and parastatals are special guests of honour.Other special guests of honour are all the current and former National Assembly members, all current and former Speakers and members of Houses of Assembly of the South-South.The statement also enjoins Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Assembly, Middle Belt Forum, the clergy, traditional rulers, leaders and elders from across the nation, youth, women groups and the general public to attend the South-South Mega Rally. He said that the governors of South South extraction, former president Jonathan, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark, some eminent Nigerians and leaders of ethnic nationalities, civil society groups are expected to deliver speeches at the rally.The statement reads in parts: “Fellow Nigerians; let’s restructure now, tomorrow may be too late. A Restructured Nigeria will guarantee a free, fair, egalitarian, united, peaceful and prosperous nation where everybody, irrespective of region, religion, creed and status will be happy to call his/her country!“We intend to use the rally to rally support for restructuring of Nigeria. The 2019 general election is a referendum on Restructuring. We the people of Niger Delta/ South South want the Nigerian federation to be restructured to enthrone true federalism before the 2019 general election and it is doable, all that is required is a political will on the part of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”