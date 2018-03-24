Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has returned to Sierra Leone to observe the country’s presidential run-off polls scheduled for Tuesday, March 27.





A statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the spokesman to the former president, noted that Jonathan, who is leading the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) Election Observation Mission, arrived Freetown on Friday.





Jonathan also led EISA to the first round of the elections on March 7, in which none of the candidates polled the required 55 per cent of votes to win at the first ballot.





EISA had declared the process of the March 7 general elections as peaceful and credible.





The mission in its interim report presented to the media on March 9 added that the elections were “conducted substantially in line with sub-regional, continental and international standards.”





It also observed that voter turnout was impressive while the conduct of electoral personnel was professional.





Jonathan, who presented the report also appealed to the people of Sierra Leone and all stakeholders to remain calm until the final electoral processes were concluded.