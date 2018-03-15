The former Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin has spoken for the first time since he was recalled from suspension.

Jibrin was recalled on Tuesday, following a letter of apology he wrote to the House which was announced during plenary by Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.





“Today, I resumed representation of my constituency and legislative duties at the House of Reps.





“The experience of the last 2 years has prepared me even better to rededicate my self towards service of our country. I thank you for your support. I remain eternally grateful. A Jibrin,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.





Jibrin was suspended September 16, 2016 for 180 legislative days over budget padding allegations.





The lawmaker from Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency of Kano state had accused Dogara, Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, Chief Whip Alhassan Doguwa, Minority leader Leo Ogor and nine Committee Chairmen of padding the 2016 budget to the tune of N40bn.





He also alleged that most members of the House diverted N10bn in running cost that was not part of their salaries over the years.