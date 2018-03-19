Some candidates, who wrote this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over a week ago, are yet to be notified of their results.





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has begun releasing the results, with highest-scoring candidates emerging.





David Fedoje, who wrote the exam on March 10 in Lagos, says he has been checking ever since without any success.





“Every time I check for my results on JAMB’s website, they keep telling me ‘no result’. Even the people that wrote after me have seen theirs,” he said.





Fedoje added that he also knows a few other candidates that are getting the ‘no result’ message.





Last weekend, JAMB urged candidates to patiently await the results of the just-concluded examination .





The Head of Media of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board was working diligently to ensure that all results are processed and posted on the board’s website soonest.