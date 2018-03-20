The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the final batch of the 2018 UTME results.





JAMB Head of Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told our correspondent on phone that the results can be assessed from Tuesday afternoon.





“We are not holding any press conference to make the announcement; no need for that.





“All those who sat for the examination are advised to check the JAMB website this afternoon.





“All results will be uploaded at 2pm,” he said.





Candidates can check their JAMB results on www.jamb.org.ng





The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was conducted nationwide between Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 17, 2018.





How to check JAMB result 2018:





Requirements:

1. Your PIN

2. Your Serial Number or Registration Number





Steps to follow:

1. Visit JAMB website – www.jamb.org.ng

2. Once it opens, check the upper right side of the website

3. Insert your PIN, Serial No or Reg Number

4. When JAMB 2018 RESULT comes up, print out the copies for further usage.