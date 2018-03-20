Super Eagles stars, Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, have arrived the Wroclaw camp of the team ahead of the international friendly against Poland on Friday.The camp came to live Monday night with the arrival of the players.Other players who made the camp on Monday were Leon Balogun, Brian Idowu as revealed by the official Twitter account of the team.The tweet said, “Our camp ahead of Friday’s pre World Cup friendly vs Poland at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland opened today.“Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu and Leon Balogun were the early ‘eagles’.Coach Gernot Rohr had invited a total of 28 players for the two international friendly matches against Poland on 23rd and Serbia on 27th.Vice captain Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu are expected to be among the next batch to report to camp.