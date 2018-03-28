Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that it is ‘bittersweet’ time for him as a father to see his daughter, Fatima, begin life as a married woman.

Recall that the last phase of the wedding between Fatima and Jamilu took place at the Emir of Kano’s palace over the weekend.





In a video, Dangote described his newly wedded daughter as an ‘excellent representation of what he calls his values.’





“Fatima, my baby, my youngest, my sweetheart this is a bittersweet time for any parent.





“I watched you blossom into an excellent representation of what I call my values; you are indeed pure to them.





“I trained you to take on any kind of weight on your shoulders and also to be bold and respectful,” he said.





Dangote further said “Jamil has been a son to me even before I realized he had gone inside my garden to pluck my Juliet rose.





“I am here anytime you need me and I love you unconditionally.





“I have done enough homework to know that Jamil will always respect the ground you walk on. Good luck on this new journey my baby. The time has come.





“Be loved, be very happy and I love you very very dearly.”





See video…