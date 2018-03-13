He disclosed this on Channels Television programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’ while answering the questions on why the president was astonished on hearing that the IGP did not spend 24 hours in Benue despite his order to do so.
In his words, “The allegation came up at the meeting yesterday (Monday) that he stayed only one day in Benue and moved to Nasarawa. It was news to the President, what follows, we have to just wait for the police to react),
“They were in the realm of allegations until the key stakeholders mentioned it yesterday. They were just allegations as far as I’m concerned.
“Even now, they are still in the realm of allegations until we hear from the IGP.
“It’s in the public domain that he went from Benue to Nasarawa but nobody knew that he did not spend a night in Benue.
“I’m aware of it but I did not know the length of time he stayed in Benue before moving to Nasarawa.
“The president may not know everything. He didn’t know that the IGP allegedly left Benue after one day but he got to know yesterday. So there are some things you can’t hide forever. So yes, the president may not know everything”, he said.
Considering the punishment accruable to the IGP for disobeying the president, Adesina said, “If you know the President, you will know that he is a man that is loyal to those who are loyal to him.
“He does not excuse incompetence. If a man is incompetent, he is incompetent. But a man does not have to be sacrificed unjustly that is what the President is saying. If it is proven that the man is incompetent, and he has failed, then there is no reason to keep that person.
“Then you will be asking us to preempt the president. That is solely in the domain of the president to respond to. That is strictly for the president”, he finally said.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com