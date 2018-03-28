A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has given reasons Nigerians should not listen to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s apology.





The PDP had during the week, through its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, apologised to people of the country for failing them during their sixteen years of reign.





But reacting in an interview with Vanguard, Mohammed said it would be suicidal for Nigerians to believe or give the PDP audience.





“Frankly speaking, this statement coming from the PDP simply made us believe leaders of the party realised they are capable of making mistake and calling on Nigerians to forgive them.





“I believe their statement is hypocritical because they are not being sincere.





“Nigerians should not listen to them because we all knew how people like Obasanjo imposed a sick Yar’Adua on this country, even after his death, we all remember how he brought Jonathan into government and we all knew how the government ended in a monumental tragedy and till date, Nigeria is yet to come out fully from those experiences.





“So, nobody should give PDP any audience because giving them audience will be another disaster and suicidal,” he said.