The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Saturday, said it would stage fresh protests in 88 countries to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, noted that the group would mobilise forces in the countries for the protests.He said the absence of its leader in the country did not mean that the struggle for Biafra was over.The statement read in part, “It is a known fact that IPOB is rooted in every community and town in the South-South and South-East. Our presence is felt even in remote villages where IPOB family members are preaching the gospel of restoration of Biafra.“So, rather than diminish, our influence is growing on a daily basis. Our positive impact resonates with the people. Our presence in over 88 countries of the world is a testament to our global influence.“Everybody has come to the realisation that our leader is the only person that can make a difference that is capable of shaking the foundations of Nigeria. The marginalised and the oppressed all miss him. We are still conducting our meetings across the world and pursuing vigorously the liberation of the Biafran people.”He added, “We will continue our protests until the Nigerian Army releases our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whom they kidnapped or presumably killed during the Operation Python Dance II in his hometown on September 14, 2017.”