The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, apparently tired of calling on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has begged Nigerians to lend their voices to the call for his release.





Kanu had in September last gone missing after soldiers stormed his home in Afara Ukwu, near Umuahia in Abia State.





The military authorities had severally denied taking Kanu, but IPOB insistently said that the soldiers acting on orders from above had taken Kanu with them during their visit.





In a press release signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB wondered why Nigerians were keeping quiet since Kanu’s disappearance last year.





The group said Kanu showed courage and spoke against the injustice in the country, and remained the only strong voice of the Igbo and Christians, the reason the federal government planned his disappearance.





The group expressed unhappiness that the same people Kanu fought for have failed to ask the federal government to produce him.





Part of the release reads: “It is unfortunate that APC Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari arrested and jailed him for two years without trial and later kidnapped him and kept him without traces since 14th September 2017 because he saw ahead and spoke out without fear or favour.





“He was hunted like an antelope for standing firm on the way to the truth that led and moved the Nigerian Authority and her security operatives including those unscrupulous politicians in Abuja to kidnapp him since last year without any well meaning Nigerian asking questions for his whereabouts because he looked the cabals and jihadists in the eyes and called them what they are.





“He was betrayed because he looked at his brothers and sisters who have become slaves of the Hausa Fulani Caliphate in the eyes and told them they were nothing but slaves.





“He was hated by a few who are suffering from identity crisis because he tried to liberate them from mental and physical slavery.





“Nigerians and Africa at large need to celebrate the leader of IPOB, prophet Nnamdi Kanu. It is now categorically clear to all that three years after the prophecies of our leader is playing out like a movie and manifesting before our very eyes.





“All the prophecies and declarations of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have come to pass, the recent scenario and statement from Rtd General T.Y Danjuma has clearly shown that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is the only good thing that happened to Christians in Nigeria particularly Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region,” the release stated.