



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday congratulated Nigerian women for their achievements on the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day.The felicitation was posted on its Twitter handle @NNPCgroup.“’Today, @NNPCgroup joins the world to commemorate the #IWD2018.”We celebrate all women and their achievements,” it read.March 8 is set aside yearly to celebrate women, recognise their efforts in various endeavours and press for equality with men.The day is usually marked with talks, awareness campaigns, performances, online activism, rallies, networking events and marches.The 2018 celebration has the theme “Press for Progress’’.