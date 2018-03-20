The recall process of Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) will be part of the decisions to be taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, it was learnt yesterday.The commission may likely release a revised recall timetable and schedule of activities in the next few days, following the removal of legal hurdles.The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday dismissed the appeal by the senator to halt his recall, thereby removing any encumbrance to the process.Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, said “As it is now, the Appeal Court has now removed any restriction. That means literally, INEC can continue with that process. The process now will have to start from where it stopped and that is the decision for the commission to make in the coming days.“I don’t know how soon the commission will take decision, but I know it is going to be pretty soon. The commission meets every Thursday to take decisions. And of course, once a decision is taking, there will be an official announcement. As it is, the Appeal Court has removed any encumbrances against our moves. That is what the situation is; that we can go ahead with our process.”