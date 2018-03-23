Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as an institution fraught with tricky tendencies.





Governor Wike also said INEC had mastered the art of fraud, adding that he would not fall for it.





The Rivers Governor said this while addressing officials of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, who visited him at the Government House.





On his assent to the Neighbourhood Watch Law, Wike said he merely toed the line of the Lagos State Government where a similar law was existing.





He stated that the Neighbourhood Watch Law was meant to complement the efforts of security operatives who were overwhelmed.





“I don’t know why this Neighbourhood Watch Law is giving them headache. We went to Lagos and saw what they are doing and decided to bring it here. What have we done wrong?





“Dont worry. I know their plans. They planning to use INEC to rob us in 2019 but we will not allow them.





“Everyday you will hear INEC saying they are prepared for free and fair election. It’s a lie. I know them. INEC is ‘wayo’.





“Their plan is to do us the more you look, the less you see,” he said.