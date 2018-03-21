The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Kogi state on Wednesday announced dates for the commencement of the recall process of the embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Prof. James Apam, disclosed that following the appellate court ruling that INEC can commence the recall process, the commission has fixed the last Saturday of April as the verification date.

The Court of Appeal had, last week, thrown out Senator Dino Melaye’s suit challenging the move to recall him.

But speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Lokoja, Apam said the commission has also fixed first Saturday in the month of May as the day that a referendum would be conducted in line with the electoral laws.

“On this day, the Commission will endeavour to invite all those who have signed the recall register to come forward and identify their signature,” he said.

The REC pointed out that if this process is successful, the Commission will proceed to the next stage where a referendum of all registered voters in the senatorial district would be conducted.

According to him, “Here, voters will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled.