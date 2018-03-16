Renowned political-economist and ‎founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi has decried the collapse of culture in Nigeria “where you don’t do anything without bribery.”

He stated this while delivering the first of the lecture series organised by the Students Affairs Department of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, College of Medicine, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, with the theme: “Excellence in character and learning as a tool for restoration of the dignity of man.





According to him, “If we do things with commitment, there is no stopping us. With the will to dare, if you can dream it, you can make it. Seize every opportunity. Do not procrastinate. Nothing is impossible. It is only your will that can stop you.”





Utomi stated that he had wanted to be a pilot, but ended up an academic and intellectual. He urged the students “to blend character with learning to be a wholesome man, which in the long run would make for a wholesome society.”