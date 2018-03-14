President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is “trying very hard” to provide jobs for Nigerian youths.





Buhari made the disclosure when he received Boukekri Rmilli, the Foreign Minister of Tunisia at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.





This was contained in a statement signed and sent by his media aide, Garba Shehu.





The President also expressed satisfaction with the growing role of agriculture as a strategy for jobs creation among young Nigerians.





According to Buhari, his administration would increase its support for agriculture as a mechanism for jobs creation.





He said, “We are trying very hard to provide jobs, for our youths. We are investing heavily in agriculture.





“Following the uncertainty in the oil market and the huge unemployment situation in the country, we chose to put our fate in agriculture. I am glad that our young people are accepting agriculture instead of waiting for white-collar jobs.





“They are out there sweating it out in the sun, making a living. Agriculture is the way to go, even when we are realising this almost belatedly.”





He added that the administration recognises the progress Tunisia has made in agriculture, tourism and medical health, and will shortly, from now, raise a team to visit that country to identify sectors in which the two countries can work together.





In this regard, he expressed happiness with the resuscitation of the Nigeria – Tunisia Binational Commission which was attended by a large delegation of businessmen and prospective investors.