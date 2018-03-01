Maverick entertainer and leader of the OurMumuDonDo movement, Charly Boy on Thursday disclosed that he has come to a radical awakening which made him realize he has been acting like Jesus Christ, adding that God has perfected the plan to rescue Nigeria through the movement.

In an article entitled: ‘Like Jesus, Like Me’, he categorically stated that he lives for the Nigerian youths and the freedom of the suffering masses, just like Jesus lived for the salvation of humanity.





Outlining the things, he has in common with Jesus, he said, “You can safely say that I am intrigued by Jesus, his life and his works. Believe me, it has nothing to do with being born again. So don’t get it twisted. Jesus is real, authentic, and ever-relevant. He spoke with honesty.





“He was a man on a mission. He was a radical, a revolutionary, yet tender, kind and loving. He was so misunderstood. He was doing things completely against the rules of the day. He was a troublemaker for the religious elite, the rulers, the war-making empire, and the establishment. Isn’t it a daring proposal with radical implications, a man who commanded his people to love their enemies? Sadly, we have not lived by the principles of Jesus.”





“Everywhere that Jesus went after his 18 years sabbatical, the decadent Roman people were threatened by his teachings and rebelled against his message of love, inner freedom and individual power. Today, Jesus would be considered not only a rebel, but also a terrorist, and if not a terrorist, most certainly a threat to the status quo, as he scathingly was 2000 years ago.





“I am happy that the truth I speak, upsets a lot of people, especially those yeye riffraff wey miss road enter leadership. I cannot and will not stop. And I really don’t mind taking a bullet for the Nigerian youths if that will free dem from der mumurization,” the article read.