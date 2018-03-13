The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned till April 25, a case of alleged injurious falsehood preferred against Sen. Isah Misau, to enable counsel to address the court on a subpoena issue.The case was adjourned at the instance of the court with the consent of counsel present in court as well as the defendant.Misua’s counsel, Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN), had told the court at one of the sittings that the subpoena was for the prosecution to produce some documents in relation to the alleged offences.He said that it was also for the Inspector of Police to come and testify for the defendant.The Prosecuting Counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), said out of the 15 documents, three were in the public domain, while others could not be produced to the public due to their security nature.Justice Ishaq Bello, after listening to the submissions, adjourned the case to April 25, for the counsel to address the court on the subpoena issue.Misau, the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned on a seven-count, bordering on injurious falsehood.Izinyon had told the court that between Aug. 27 and Oct. 5, 2017, the defendant made some injurious statements against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.