The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has halted temporarily, the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Persons.





This, he said was to enable the force carry out an assessment of the current personnel deployment.





He stated that the withdrawal would now take effect from April 20, 2018.





Idris had on Monday ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to some political office holders and very important personalities, VIPs, in the country.





Idris, in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja, by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, stated that the decision to suspend the withdrawal by one month was taken after a meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism and Special Protection Units on Tuesday.





“The withdrawal will now take effect from April 20, this is to enable the Force to carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.





“Meanwhile, the IG has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the states and zonal commands to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending the new date of April 20, 2018,” the statement read.





It added that the Task Force Teams set up by the IG at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the AIGs and CPs, had equally been directed by Idris to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date.





The police reiterated that, “Members of the public, political and political office holders, including VIPs and other categories of enterprises and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the police officers currently with them on deployment.”