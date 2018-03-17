Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Friday, formally declared his intention to contest the Anambra South Senatorial District election in 2019.

Ubah disclosed that he would run on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).





The businesman spoke when he visited the party’s state Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi.





He later publicly made the announcement at the Oron Palace Hotel Ekwulobia.





Ubah assured Anambra South that he will ensure that their voices are heard.





Vanguard reports that the former governorship aspirant also promised “effective representation, more contributions to the state and the nation”.









Recall that Ubah made last minute detour from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to join APGA ahead of the Anambra poll.





He recently explained why he took the decision.





Governor Willie Obiano won the governorship election by landslide.