Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, declared that he would not allow Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to destroy the All Progressive Congress, APC, he suffered to build in the state.Okorocha was reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, to a statement credited to Araraume, that he (Araraume) was among the founding members of APC.According to the release, “It is unfortunate that a former Senator of Chief Araraume’s caliber should be telling cheep lies over an issue that is well known to all Nigerians who had followed events in APC right from the outset. Senator Araraume has never been a good Party man. A good Party is the one who, when he loses the Primary, would work to support the party and the candidate of the Party. Senator Araraume has never done that. And we won’t allow him destroy APC like he had done to some other Political Parties.”“In 2015, he contested the PDP Primary and Chief Emeke Ihedioha won. And he was in Court with Ihedioha until the election was conducted. He only began to relate with APC during the Supplementary election for the governorship. So, if Senator Araraume Contested the PDP governorship Primary in 2015, could he have in the circumstance also be one of the founders of APC? The answer is obviously in the negative. What we do not do is to allow opponents of the government to benefit from their lies. We shall continue to submerge their lies.”