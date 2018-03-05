Mr. Robert Desmond, the Chief Executive Officer, New Face, a pro-All Progressives Congress campaign group in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, taken hostage on Saturday, February 26, 2018, has been freed by his captors.Desmond, one of the staunch supporters of a former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the APC member at the State House of Assembly, Israel Sunny- Igoli, was reportedly abducted after a social event in Nembe in Nembe LGA of the state.The APC campaigner, who confirmed his release on Monday after one week in kidnappers’ den, said he was held hostage under harsh and cruel conditions.Relieving his unpleasant experience with his captors, Desmond said he turned a prayer warrior as he sought God’s intervention in his situation.He said though he was blindfolded for seven days, his constant prayers for the kidnappers to name their price and not to kill him kept him alive until he was eventually released.Desmond, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, said, “The condition I was kept was harsh and traumatic. With a blindfold for seven days, I prayed that I should not be killed and that they should contact my family and supporters in order to give them the hope that I was alive.“The condition was very harsh and I would never wish even my enemy such. On the day I was released, I heard them mention 5.30:am and was moved in a paddled canoe. The canoe capsized but the water was shallow if not, I would have drowned.“I thank God for rescuing me from the hands of the kidnappers.”Though Desmond did not indicate if ransom was paid before he gained his freedom, he simply said he was dropped off by his abductors at a border town between Bayelsa and Rivers states.The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the release of Desmond.Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said that no ransom was paid before his (Desmond’s) release.“The victim (Desmond) was released last Friday along Nembe creek and no ransom was paid. He reported to a police division in the area and the signal was sent to the command. I can confirm to you that he has been freed,” the police spokesman said.